Karachi weather update: Feels like temperature reaches 45°C in city's south

volunteer showers water on a labourer's head to protect him from heat stroke during high temperatures in Karachi. — Online/File

KARACHI: Karachiites have been left sweltering due to prevailing hot and humid weather with "feels like" temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius in the city's south on Wednesday.

According to a private weather station, temperature in Karachi's southern parts has been recorded at 36.8°C with the humidity level reaching 49%.

It is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned feels like temperature is limited to Karachi's southern areas — such as Clifton, DHA and others — as the phenomenon depends on various factors such as humidity levels which are higher in areas close to the coastline.

The city's inner areas are experiencing lower feels like temperatures such as Malir's Tariq Bin Ziad society where it stood at 41°C.

The feels like temperature translates to actual sensation of heat or cold outdoors and is based on various environmental factors such as air temperature and wind speed — all of which together influence the perception of weather among individuals according to their exposure.

It is the temperature which is sensed by the human body after its interaction with the temperature reflected from Earth's surface.

The development coincides with the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast of hot and humid weather in the metropolis — which is to continue for the next three days as well.

The Met Office has predicted the city's temperature to remain between 37 to 39°C today along with chances of hot winds from the northwest.

Furthermore, sea breezes are likely to be restored in the city in the evening. Meanwhile, various parts of Sindh including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Thatta and Badin are expected to witness rains

The Met Office has forecast temperatures of up to 47°C in central and upper parts of Sindh.