Faisal Vawda asks IHC judges to 'stop targeting institutions'

Faisal Vawda addresses the press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad, May 10, 2023. — Online

Independent senator Faisal Vawda has criticised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, who accused spy agencies of interference in judicial matters, saying that the trend of targeting state institutions should be stopped.

"Stop targeting the institutions, enough is enough. If there is any interference by institutions then provide evidence and we will stand together [against it]," said the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader during a presser in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Vawda's comments come after he filed a request to the IHC registrar calling for disclosure of the correspondence between then IHC chief justice Athar Minallah and IHC's Justice Babar Sattar about the latter's green card.

The senator's letter referred to the social media campaign against Justice Sattar accusing him of holding a US nationality and having a business interest in a private school in the country.

Vawda said that he wrote a letter to the IHC in April but hasn't received a reply yet. "We should get that record as it has been 15 days," he stressed.



"A press release was issued that said Justice Sattar is Pakistani but I didn't get a reply. CJP Qazi Faez Isa, under Article 19, ordered that every Pakistani can get an answer," he said.

The former PTI leader said that not getting an answer is making people suspicious, adding that the judges should be transparent and away from accusations.

Vawda, while speaking about the accusations by the IHC judges, reiterated that the names of agencies was being mentioned again and again. "Give evidence and we will stand beside you," he added.

"Put a ban on social media. Do it for the whole Pakistan and not for your yourself. Make laws for social media but make them for everyone," said the senator.

He said why should a judge have a dual citizenship when assembly members can't, adding that "if an assembly makes a law then we will have to make a law about this too".

Vawda then demanded that the Supreme Judicial Council would have to interfere in this matter.