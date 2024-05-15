PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan (left) and party’s Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan address the press conference at PTI’s central secretariat in Islamabad on February 18, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leaders have demanded a thorough probe into property leaks via a 'Dubai Unlocked' investigation and also urged to find sources behind laundered money.



Speaking with journalists at the Parliament today, the politician said it will be established whether the properties in Dubai are declared or not.

The senior politician's statement came after an explosive exposé was made public on Tuesday, listing details of properties owned by the global elite in Dubai, which includes political figures, globally sanctioned individuals, alleged money launderers and criminals.

Several Pakistani politicians, former military servicemen, bureaucrats and businessmen among others, have also been named in the investigations. The combined value of Pakistanis on the list is estimated at around $11 billion.



These names include, but are not limited to, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sohail Habib Tajik — some of whom have said that they possess declared properties in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Ayub also demanded finding the source behind the transfer of funds to Dubai.

"Were these funds sent with the State Bank's permission and from which source?" the PTI leader questioned.

He added: "What PTI founder [Imran Khan] says has been proven right."

He questioned why the interior minister or those making big claims about the country's law and order situation investing in Dubai.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also demanded a probe into the hidden and laundered money.

"It should also be considered why they are investing outside of Pakistan," Gohar said.

Terming the ruling elite "qabza mafia", the politician said Pakistanis would not go abroad and invest there if their own country's environment was peaceful and if there was a rule of law.

It should be noted that the project — ‘Dubai Unlocked’ — is based on data that provides a detailed overview of hundreds of thousands of properties in Dubai and information about their ownership or usage, largely from 2020 and 2022.