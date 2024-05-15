Driving licence fees see major hike in Islamabad

Representational image of a person driving a car. — Unsplash

The driving licence, learner permit and renewal fees has been hiked for Islamabad residents by the city's administration, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the chief commissioner, that the staggering increase in the driving licence fees will be implemented on an immediate basis.

Those who want a driving licence permit for six months will have to pay more than double the amount as the fee has been increased from Rs349 to Rs1,000.



Meanwhile, the non-professional licence fees has been hiked from Rs1,800 to Rs3,000.

The fees for professional licence (LTV and HTV) has been increased from Rs2,100 to a staggering Rs10,000.

Moreover, the fees for digital driving licence card has been increased to Rs2,000 and renewal fees has been fixed at Rs2,000 while renewal fees for three years is fixed at Rs3,000.

The notification showed that the restoration fees for a suspended licence has been increased to Rs20,000.