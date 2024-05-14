Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle

Security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File

At least three terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army major was martyred during an intense exchange of fire in Sambaza area of Zhob district in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the remote area of Balochistan.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which three terrorists were “sent to hell”, the ISPR added.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement mentioned.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said Major Babar Khan, 33, resident of district Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom while leading his troops from the front.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.”

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

