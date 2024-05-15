In boost to military arsenal, Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-II

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday successfully conducted the training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System capable of carrying out precision engagement of deep targets, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.



The rocket system, which has a range of 400 kilometres, is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features. The missile is capable of “engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system”.

According to the military’s media wing, today’s launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

“Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal,” said the ISPR.

The rocket system’s launch was witnessed by chief of the general staff of the Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

“President, prime minister of Pakistan, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, chief of army staff and all Services Chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement,” said the ISPR.