KP CM Gandapur threatens to march towards Islamabad over NFC dues

Irked by the National Finance Commission (NFC) award-related matters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday threatened to march towards Islamabad if the "Centre does not clear" his province’s dues soon.

Addressing an event in KP, the firebrand PTI leader said: “They [centre] are making a mistake by denying the rights of the province.”



The provincial chief executive added that when he would take to the street, all the people of the province would be behind him.



“Clear the dues of my province as soon as possible, otherwise nobody will even thank you,” he told the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Islamabad.

“I will ask the federal government not to take me easy.”

Gandapur was of the view that KP should be given its due rights, as per the province shares its resources with the entire country.

The CM also said that he would take the rights of his province from the federal government at all costs. “We will not let you sit in peace until our right is not given.”

The chief minister urged the federal government to redress the grievances of his province.

He vowed to legislate for good governance and prevent corruption in KP. He vowed to strengthen institutions to avoid injustices. He also vowed to bring underprivileged districts at par with developed districts.

Moving on to cases against former prime minister Imran Khan, Gandapur said: “Injustice has been done to the PTI founder.”

CM Gandapur threatened to take Centre to court

Last month, CM Gandapur directed officials to chalk out a strategy for taking up the financial matters of the province with the federal government.

"All the required documents along with a plan of action should be finalized within a month for the purpose," he had said while chairing a meeting on the financial issues of the province related to the federation.

The meeting was informed that under the AGN Qazi Formula, the centre had owed Rs1,510 billion to the province under Net Hydel Profit, whereas the arrears amounting to Rs6 billion on account of the province's own-generated electricity being provided to the national grid, were outstanding as well.

The participants were told that the province was not getting its due share in various federal transfers due to which the provincial government was faced with a major challenge of financial crunches.

It was pointed out that the population of the province had increased with the merger of erstwhile tribal ears into KP but the share of the province in the National Finance Commission Award (NFC) had not been increased accordingly which needed to be addressed.

The meeting was told that as per the KP population after the merger of erstwhile tribal areas, the NFC award share of the province stood at 19.64% but the province was getting only 14.62%.

It was pointed out that the province was provided only Rs103 billion out of the committed Rs500 billion so far under the Accelerated Implementation Programme of the merged districts.

The chief minister made it clear that all available legal and constitutional forums would be approached to get the arrears and due rights of the province. He also directed the team of experts to effectively take up the matter with the federal government.

"In case, the issue is not resolved by the federation, all available options, including knocking on the door of courts, will be utilized for getting due share of the province," he said and added that reputable law firms would also be hired for this purpose. Later, chairing a meeting of the Board of Revenue, the chief minister had directed the quarters concerned for necessary amendments to the relevant law to ensure the protection of women's rights in inheritance.



