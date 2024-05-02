Security forces kill terrorists involved in judge's kidnapping

Security forces personnel are seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed terrorists involved in the recent abduction of district and sessions judge of South Waziristan in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.



District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat on Monday was recovered safely a day after he was abducted by armed men near the border area of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police said that security forces conducted an operation in the Kulachi area of DI Khan last night which made the judge's safe recovery possible.

They had said that Judge Marwat was completely fine at the moment.

The judge was kidnapped by armed men from a village named Bagwal in the border area between Tank and DI Khan.

In a statement today, the military’s media wing said security forces on May 2 (today) conducted a joint IBO in the Tank district on the reported presence of the terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the statement added.

The ISPR identified the terrorists as ringleader Azmat alias Azmati, ringleader Karamat alias Hanzla and Rehan.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including [the] recent abduction of District and Sessions Judge of South Waziristan District,” read the statement.

The security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR added.