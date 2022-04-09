PM Imran convenes cabinet meeting, important decisions expected: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan. —Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid the crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier has convened an important cabinet meeting at 9 pm tonight, well-placed sources told Geo News.

Important decisions are likely to be taken in the meeting, the sources privy to the matter said.

Earlier in the day, the PTI-led government has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision to restore the National Assembly and block NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's to dismiss the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The apex court's five-member larger bench — headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — had issued the ruling.

The top court had ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) no later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, and advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique have filed the petition urging the top court to revoke its April 7 decision.

"The Supreme Court cannot dictate the timetable to the National Assembly under Article 69," the petition said, as the government tries to avoid being ousted.