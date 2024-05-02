PTI unveils white paper on '180 seats snatching' in Feb 8 polls

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar is addressing a press conference in Islamabad on May 2, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a white paper on alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.



“We won the 180 seats in the [February 8] elections. Our seats were given to other parties through Form 47,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar while addressing a press conference alongside other party leaders in Islamabad on Thursday.

He also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the “snatching of the 180 seats”.

The PTI chief said they had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged rigging. "But the plea has not been fixed for hearing as yet," he lamented.

“We are issuing a 300-page white paper to bring it to the notice of the people as to how their mandate was stolen,” Barrister Gohar said.



Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the party’s intra-party polls as invalid, the PTI chief said his party was forced to contest the general elections without its iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol.

“Our victory was turned into defeat by [manipulating] election results in the Form 47,” he claimed.

The PTI chief said the white paper is based on the reports of international organisations, foreign media and newspapers.

He also called for carrying out the electoral reforms to eliminate rigging in the polls once and for all.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub said the ECP was granted billions of rupees to hold free and fair elections in the country.

“We demand the chief election commissioner to step down,” he said accusing the polls organising body of failing to hold transparent elections in the country.