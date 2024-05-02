Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (left) and deposed prime minister Imran Khan. — Radio Pakistan/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the media reports, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Imran Khan, the founder of the former ruling party, would become Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he reconciled with the establishment.



His remarks came as purported "talks" between the PTI and the establishment have become the talk of the town in recent days.



The narrative gained strength after senior PTI leader Shehryar Afridi, while speaking during Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, said that the party would hold "dialogue with the chief of army staff (COAS) and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) soon" instead of talking to "rejected people" who reached parliament via "Form 47".



The PTI leadership, however, ruled out any backdoor negotiations with "anyone".

Talking to journalists outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Fawad — who denies parting ways with the PTI — predicted that the incarcerated former prime minister, who was removed from power in April 2022, would not strike the deal with the establishment.

“If he [Imran Khan] strikes a deal, he will become Shehbaz Sharif,” the former federal information minister said, adding, "Now, threat to PM Shehbaz is not from his house but from those who brought him to power and outsiders."

Referring to the multiple crises being faced by the cash-strapped Pakistan, Fawad said: “We need to recover [from the economic instability].”

He further said: “No new charter is needed as the Constitution exists.”

To another query, the close aide of incarcerated Imran Khan commended the judiciary and said that "judges are rewriting history".