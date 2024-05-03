JUI-F fighting for rights, not power, says Fazl at Karachi power show

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses the party’s power show in Karachi on May 2, 2024. — Screen grab/Facebook/@juipakofficial

Reiterating allegations of election results' manipulation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party is fighting for people's rights and the country’s sovereignty, and not for power.



“We are loyal to Pakistan, but there is no value of national loyalty here,” Maulana Fazl said while addressing a power show in Karachi on Thursday. “Issue is not limited to elections, you [institutions] will have to change themselves in entirety.”



He alleged that “manipulation of votes” and “sell” of all legislature “from Sindh Assembly to the President’s House” took place in the 2024 nationwide polls.

Pointing towards alleged manipulation of poll results, he criticised: “Democracy has been eliminated from the country.”

“Those people sitting at the helm have made Pakistan a slave of America,” he said, adding, "Pakistan is self-sufficient of competent people and natural resources."

The senior politician, who headed a multi-party alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — which successfully ousted the former prime minister Imran Khan’s government in 2022, said that they were fighting for sovereignty of the country.

He said a “drama” was staged in the name of general elections in the 2024.

Fazl said his political rivals thought that the JUI-F would not be able to protest against election rigging “but our movement is not only for one day or one month”.

He also expressed concerns over the increase in terror incidents, saying that Pakistan can only prosper when rulers come to power through “people’s struggle”.

He added that his party’s struggle was not aimed at getting positions in the assemblies or ministries but “we are ready to fight for your rights as a soldier”.

The politico expressed hopes that Pakistan will become a prosperous and developed country when the JUI-F came into power via a public struggle.

Earlier this week, Fazl delivered an explosive speech on the National Assembly's floor, blasting the government, outcomes of the 2024 nationwide elections, parliamentarians, bureaucracy, and the establishment on Monday.

He had asked top leaders of the ruling parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — to leave the government and go to the masses.

He added if the people had voted for the Imran Khan-led PTI then it should be allowed to rule.