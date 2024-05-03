Bus accident in Diamer claims 20 lives

At least 20 people were killed and many others sustained injuries when a passenger bus careened off a narrow mountain road, plunging into a ravine, Geo News reported on Friday citing police sources.



The incident happened in the early hours of Friday in the Yashokhal area along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer District, according to the local law enforcement authorities.

The ill-fated bus was enroute from Rawalpindi to Gilgit with at least 38 people on board.

Following the mishap report, rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site to carry out rescue and relief operations. Moreover, bodies and those who were wounded in the accident have been moved to a hospital in Chilas.

Director of the health department said that three women were among those who were dead.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan expressed his condolences over the incident, directing the administration and rescuers to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

GB government's spokesperson said that emergency have been imposed in Chilas hospital.