Temperature to start dropping in Karachi from tomorrow: PMD

A man drinks water during a hot summer day. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Thursday that the temperature in Karachi would be dropped from tomrrow (Friday) due to sea breezes which would bring down mercury from 34°C to 36°C.

Karachiites experienced scorching hot weather recorded at a maximum of 38.2°C today while humidity remained close to 30% in the daytime.

However, the weather will remain hot and humid while 34°C to 36°C is expected to be recorded tomorrow.

In its daily forecast, the weatherman said: “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of Balochistan from tonight and likely to affect upper parts of the country on 3rd May.”

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, gusty winds/windstorms are likely in Sindh and south Balochistan, it read.

The westerly wave will bring some rain-windstorms and thunderstorms to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Kashmir and Pothohar region. Gusty winds and windstorms are also predicted for south Punjab and upper Sindh during Friday evening and night.

The weather department recorded today’s highest maximum temperature in Mithi which was 42°C and 41°C in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Lasbella.