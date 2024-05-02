Pakistan suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah due to heavy rains

This photo shows an aerial view of Dubai International Airport. — AFP/File

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced a new spell of rainfall, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday suspended flight operations to Dubai and Sharjah for an indefinite period.



In a statement, the national flag carrier said the flight operations for Dubai and Sharjah were badly affected due to inclement weather.

“Flight operations of all airlines including PIA will remain suspended till further orders,” the statement added.

The UAE authorities have issued an orange alert amid "unstable" weather conditions.

Over the past few days, the Gulf nation has been preparing for the latest wave of unstable weather, which is forecast to peak today, May 2, until tomorrow, May 3, according to Khaleej Times.

Safety advisories have been issued across sectors. Schools are on distance learning, while companies are urged to let employees work from home. Parks and beaches have been closed. Airports and airlines are bracing for the impact, too.

The current spell of UAE rains are expected to be less severe than the unprecedented downpour that hit the country earlier this month, the public is urged to take precautions.

Meanwhile, flights operated by UAE carriers — Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia — were impacted by the adverse weather conditions, resulting in delays, cancellations, and diversions, according to Gulf News.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has cancelled flights to several destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore and Johannesburg.