Princess Beatrice caused dad Andrew’s entire ordeal & downfall? 'He just wanted his name cleared'

Princess Beatrice blamed for causing dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s downfall?

Allegations of misconduct against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the removal of his dukedom and titles, all of this has come because of his daughter Princess Beatrice, a new report has alleged.

As for the reason, its come via Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, who negotiated the interview with Andrew (right after Virginia Giuffre came forward with her photograph alongside the prince) and according her, the ex-Duke’s daughter played a part in making it happen.

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According to StyleCaster she says, “in my view, when Princess Beatrice came along unexpectedly to the face-to-face negotiation, which happened just three days before this interview physically happened, I called her the ‘rainmaker.'”

“The reason is because she was protecting her father’s interests,” Ms McAlister said before adding, “she was super-polite, super-nice, super-friendly. But in that room with the people that were there, she was the one who had his interest purely at heart. And it was clear that if we did not answer her questions well, this interview was never going to happen. That is why I believe she was profoundly important in the conversation.”

There’s also the fact that his daughter was also one of his biggest reasons for sitting through this, as Ms McAlister’s said. According to her “the human reason was he was about to turn 60. His daughter was about to get married, and he wanted, as a father, to walk her down the aisle and return to the life that he had had before these onerous allegations and friendships hung over him like a dark cloud. So his motivation is to, I suppose, clear his name.”

There are also sources who have told RadarOnline, “each fresh Epstein disclosure feels like a fresh blow for the sisters. Just when they think the worst of it might be behind them, something else surfaces and drags it all back into the spotlight. It’s completely emotionally exhausting for them.”

Furthermore, there’s also the fact that it’s not just “embarrassment,” but also “a great deal of sadness” because the girls are realistic and “understand that how they respond now, the choices they make, the company they keep, and the image they project will shape their long-term standing.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this claim comes full circle, nearly a year after Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York said “I’ve been saying for some time they’re going to throw Andrew under the bus to save themselves and this is the first indication of that.”

But that was not all, at the same time last year he also said, “I don’t think it’s the end of it. I think there are many more disclosures to come, but at least they’re taking some decisive action. So, I don’t think it’s all over for him.”