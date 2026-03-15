Henry Cavill teases rare details about his potential take on iconic villian
Henry Cavill explained why he turned down a huge career opportunity
Speculations about who would do the next James Bond role have been up in the air for a while now.
Many high-profile names have made headlines to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig for the upcoming 007 movie.
However, a report of The Sun mentioned that Dua Lipa’s fiancé might just be the next Bond.
Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Callum Turner looks to have dropped the biggest hint yet he’s going to be the next Bond, with his tight-lipped response surely indicating he could be getting his Licence to Kill paperwork filled out by HR right now,” said a spokesperson.
“Our traders at Power Tower certainly think he’s set to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes.”
The insider continued, “What’s thrilling about this is that it’s not just a cinematic phenomenon, it’s also one for TV fans too because the pairing with Prime Video raises the possibility that the new movie might drop in cinemas and on the streamer simultaneously, or at least around the same time.”
“That’s the first time that would have happened in the 64-year history of the Bond films.”
Meanwhile, speaking in a new interview, Cavill set the record straight about the rumours about him starring as the lead, claiming that he has already chosen another potential role for himself from the franchise.
"I didn’t turn the role down – it just wasn’t the right time. What actor wouldn’t love to be Bond?
he said.
Mentioning the age constraint, he continued, "But at 42, I’d probably be considered a bit old to start now."
Nevertheless, he teased possible future in the films, "I would love to be a Bond villain, though. If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore."
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