Brooklyn Beckham pens Mother’s Day note subtly humiliating Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham snubbed his mother, Victoria Beckham, yet again, this time on Mother’s Day in the UK.

Instead of posting about his mother, the 27-year-old aspiring chef celebrated his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz, on Instagram. Brooklyn posted a photo with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and her mother, writing, “Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law. Love you so much and hope you had the most amazing day.”

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The post was shared on 15 March, the same day Mother’s Day was marked in the UK. But Brooklyn did not publicly post a tribute to Victoria at the time.

However, Brooklyn lives in the United States with Nicola, where Mother’s Day is celebrated in May. This means he may not have been marking the occasion on the same day.

At the time, Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham had also not posted messages for their mother. Meanwhile, David Beckham shared several photos celebrating the mothers in his life, including his wife Victoria, his mother Sandra Beckham, and his mother-in-law Jackie Adams.

In his message, David praised Victoria as an “amazing mummy” and thanked her for raising their four children together.