Photo: Hugh Jackman willing to take 'big risk' as he is gaga for lady love Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman cannot wait to tie the knot with Sutton Foster.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com established that he is so gaga for his girl that he is not even considering a prenuptial agreement.

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"Hugh won't even entertain the idea of a prenup. He shuts it down immediately," an insider said.

Explaining his rationale, a source mentioned that the actor finds it offensive, claiming that notion that Foster would be with him for money’s sake is laughable.

"He actually gets annoyed when people bring it up," they claimed.

"Hugh says if he had any doubts, he simply wouldn't marry her."

They added that his pals' concern is not a lack of trust in Foster's character, but rather a standard precaution for a star of Jackman's stature.

"No one is doubting Sutton's love for him or saying she's a gold digger, but his friends and advisors are begging him to be smart. But Hugh isn't budging. He's all in on Sutton and prepared to take the risk.”

Moreover, the report suggested that Foster herself is more than willing to sign an agreement to put the rumors of "gold digging" to rest.

"The crazy part is that Sutton has no issue with signing something. She hates the idea that anyone would think she's in this for the money and wants to prove that's not the case.

"But Hugh's saying he doesn't want one," they concluded.