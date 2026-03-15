Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor chances of winning Best Supporting Actress drop hours before ceremony

The Oscars: Teyana Taylor's odds to win Best Supporting Actress slip on the prediction market

Teyana Taylor, hours before the 2026 Oscars ceremony, received a disappointing update on the prediction market for her chances of winning Best Supporting Actress.



Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, forecast a weakening of the odds of the star, who is nominated for her performance in One Battle After Another, to win the gong.

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In the latest figures, she is at just 24% to win the trophy. However, Taylor remains a strong contender for the Oscars – irrespective of what the latest market data indicates.

Similarly, contrary to what the traders on the prediction market believe, Taylor told TMZ that she had already written an acceptance speech "just in case" she had won.

In addition, the actress had already won the Golden Globe award, which counts as an indication that she is a strong contender in the Oscar race.

Ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony, Taylor also attended the pre-Oscars party at Mr. Chow's restaurant in Los Angeles.

But the actress - despite her confidence - is facing tough competition in her category from the likes of Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, also for the same movie.