‘Treason’ is enacted against Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle: ‘Its provoked something visceral’

Prince Harry is said to be ablaze with nothing but pure anger in response to the claims made by royal author and commentator Tom Bower.

The book where the allegation against Meghan Markle has been published is slated for an upcoming release, but as of right now an excerpt has been searlized by The Times and has sparked this entire row which the Sussexes’ representative calls a “deranged conspiracy and melodrama.”

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“Incandescent” in his fury over this former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond has come forward to deliver what she feels is the Duke’s personal feelings now that the official response via their spokesperson is already out.

For those still unversed, there have been two allegations made. One claims Meghan Markle “brainwashed” Prince Harry and the other claims the Duchess’ presence at the Invictus Games always overshadowed the players and veterans. She’s even been called nothing but “bling” to Prince Harry’s games.

Now according to The Mirror Ms Bond feels, “whatever the truth behind Tom Bower’s explosive account of the continuing tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsor household, one thing is for sure: his words have hit a very raw nerve.”

Reason being, whether it be from the Sussexes or Windsor’s, “it’s rare these days to get any kind of response from Harry and Meghan, they prefer instead to ignore the noise and the gossip. But this time the pushback has been both swift and blistering. Their spokesperson accused Bower of ‘deranged conspiracy and melodrama’.”

She also broke down the two-part allegation and pointed out how the “extract from the book target Harry‘s two great passions: his wife and the Invictus games.”

She also attempted to highlight the sheer adoration the Duke feels for his wife and said, “for Harry, any attack on his wife is treason and provokes a visceral response: he will defend her to the end of the earth. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The trouble is that his reignited fury and this new spotlight on all that has gone wrong over the past few years has the potential to open up fresh wounds.”

But what’s pertinent to mention is that “there had been talk of a public show of reconciliation at next year‘s Invictus Games in Birmingham, with the King possibly sharing a stage with his younger son. It might only have been a pipe dream, but this book could make it even more unlikely.”

For those unversed with the other claims Mr Bower has made in his book, it includes many an admission against Meghan.

According to one claim, Meghan’s rumored to have “lamented Harry's unlikely chances of one day being king, just as she regretted the possibility that she would never be the queen.”

Furthermore, “Meghan had become a divisive agent,” he also added. “To please her, Harry was ignoring his old friends. He even changed his telephone number without telling his family. The jovial lad about town became possessed by seeking revenge. Increasingly, his character mirrored Meghan's. Emotionally, he veered towards extremes. Simple dislikes became passionate hatred.”