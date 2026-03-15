Photo: Eric Dane's former lady love makes rare comments about his legacy

Eric Dane’s ex-girlfriend Priya Jain is still grieving the death of her former beau.

In a new chat with TMZ, she admitted that she is still struggling to cope after Eric met his demise.

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As fans will know, Dane passed away last month following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I’m processing," she began.

Heaping praise for her ex, she said, "Eric was a great guy … I’m glad his kids are there to keep his legacy alive. He was a great guy. It’s just awful.”

It is noteworthy that Dane and Jain dated for almost a year starting from November 2024.

Reportedly, she was still on good terms with Dane, 53, following their break-up and even made a $10,000 donation to his family’s GoFundMe after his death.

Moreover, Eric's wife Rebecca Gayheart recently admitted she and her daughters with Dane, Billie, 15, and 14-year-old Georgia, are still "in a state of shock" following his death, just 10 months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with the degenerative condition.

In a chat with Variety, she opened up saying, “I just want to thank everybody for being so kind to us during the last couple of years. It’s been challenging and meaningful, and people are kind."

“I’m having trouble receiving all of the support and love coming at me from every which way because of Eric and the [entertainment] community that’s so generous with their time.

"They’ve been holding me and the girls up the last [few] weeks, and I don’t think they’re going anywhere. I think they’re in it for the long haul."