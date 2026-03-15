'Firefly' 2026: Series revival in the works as original cast set to return

'Firefly' to reboot animated with original casting returning

Firefly, one of the iconic series of the 2000s, is set to return, but the reboot will be animated, with the original cast returning.

Nathan Fillion, who starred in the cult classic as Captain Malcolm Reynolds, was for quite some time hopeful that the series might return. But he did not specify in what form.

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However, Deadline now reports that the series will return as an animated show instead of live-action.

20th Television Animation and Fillion's Collision33 will produce the series, while ShadowMusic will work on the animation.

Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters – attached to the series as showrunners – will depict events that take place between the TV show, released in 2002, and the follow-up movie. Serenity - dropped in 2005.

Joss Whedon, who served as the original series creator, is, per reports, not involved in the reboot. But has given his blessing to the project, according to Fillion.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes on the heels of intense promotions centring on what Fillion had to say about the Firefly.

“The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant. Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it’s something they deserve,” the actor told Deadline.

It is worth noting that Fox axed Firefly after only one season of 11 episodes due to poor ratings.