Millions of kids take melatonin for good sleep, but here's why doctors warn

Millions of kids take melatonin, but doctors are raising red flags against the sleeping drug.

Melatonin may help some kids sleep—but experts warn the popular “natural” sleep aid may not be as harmless as many families think.

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A major review found clear benefits for children with conditions like autism and ADHD, yet far less data exists for typical childhood insomnia.

Researchers also warn about mislabeled supplement doses and rising accidental ingestions among young kids.

Experts say melatonin should be used carefully and only alongside proven behavioral sleep strategies.

Melatonin is now widely used to help children sleep, but scientists say the enthusiasm may be getting ahead of the evidence.

The latest review published in The World Journal of Paediatrics, by researchers at Boston Children's Hospital, explored the rapid rise of melatonin use among children and adolescents worldwide.

Moreover, the review also analyzed clinical evidence related to melatonin's effectiveness, safety profile, and patterns of real-world use.

The review also highlights several safety issues that may occur outside controlled clinical environments. Testing of commercial melatonin supplements has revealed major differences between labeled doses and the actual amount of melatonin contained in some products.

In some cases, supplements contained several times the stated dose or unexpected compounds such as serotonin.

Data from pediatric poison control centers also show a sharp increase in accidental melatonin ingestions among children.

Young children appear particularly vulnerable, often due to gummy formulations that resemble candy and improper storage at home.

Additionally, these findings suggest that the risks associated with real-world melatonin use may be higher than previously assumed.