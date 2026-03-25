New study shows how an extra 11 minutes of sleep each night reduces heart attack risk
Slightly more sleep, walking, and vegetables can reduce major heart events by a tenth
A new study published in the European Journal of Cardiology, highlights how small, accessible lifestyle adjustments can significantly improve heart health. The research demonstrated that just 11 minutes more sleep, 4.5 minutes of brisk walking, and 50g of extra vegetables daily can reduce the risk of a major cardiovascular event by about 10%.
The team underscores that these modest changes are far more achievable and sustainable for the average person than attempting a total lifestyle overhaul. The study identified an optimal daily routine that reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 57%. The researchers analyzed data from 53,000 middle-aged UK adults from the Biobank study over an eight-year period. They used wearable technology to get objective data on sleep and movement, alongside self-reported dietary habits.
The findings suggest that using wearable technology is to get objective data on sleep and movement, alongside self-reported dietary habits. Out of the study group, 2034 major cardiovascular events occurred, allowing researchers to pinpoint exactly what habits prevented them.
In this connection, Dr Nicholas Koemel stated that even the smallest shifts create a surprisingly positive impact and pave the way for more healthy changes in the long run. Additionally, the British Heart Foundation noted that because many people feel overwhelmed by health advice, this study provides a realistic roadmap that fits into busy morning routines.
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