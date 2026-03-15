Inside the hidden mental health struggles women face during menopause

Most women in the UK are unaware that menopause can affect mental health. A 2026 YouGov survey found that only 28% of UK women know menopause could trigger new mental illnesses like depression or anxiety. However, research across Europe shows that 55% of women report psychological symptoms during menopause, with Swedish and German data showing similar high rates of moderate to severe distress. Perimenopause can increase the risk of first-time major depression by 30% and raise the likelihood of manic episodes for those with bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile personal accounts like those of Sonja Rincho, underscore how hormonal shifts are frequently misdiagnosed as standard depression or lifestyle stress, leading to years of ineffective antidepressant use. Education gaps are especially severe among minority groups; 88% of Black women in a UCL study reported receiving no menopause education in school.

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Nearly 1 in 12 women feel discriminated against at work due to menopause symptoms. Over a third of workers report negative impacts on their professional lives, yet only 24% feel comfortable discussing the topic with their managers.

The creation of AI tools like Menotracker allows women to track hormonal symptoms and generate data-driven reports for their doctors to ensure more accurate diagnosis.

Training is required for all medical and psychiatric professionals on the menopause-mental health risk. Nonetheless, improved workplace policies to support menopausal employees underline a cultural shift to destigmatize the conversation and move away from outdated medical research that historically ignored women's unique biology.