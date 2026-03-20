Cutting sweet cravings doesn't reduce cravings or improve health: Scientists debunk myth

Cutting sweet cravings doesn't reduce cravings or improve health, and we may have been associated with a wrong myth that controlling sugar cravings may help with reducing other cravings and improving overall health.

Researchers from Bournemouth University, UK, conducted a research study that suggests that eating less sweet food doesn’t make people crave it any less.

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The new study included a trial comprising 180 participants that were divided into three groups.

One group followed a diet high in sweet-tasting foods, another consumed a low-sweetness diet, and a third group had a moderate level.

Over six months, participants who increased or reduced their intake of sweet foods showed similar results across all health measures, and the sweetness in their diets came from a mix of sugar, naturally sweet foods, and low-calorie sweeteners.

The study also found no meaningful differences in markers linked to heart disease or diabetes.

Many even returned to their old eating habits over time.

Based on these results, the researchers suggest that public health strategies focused on reducing sweet foods may need to be revised when addressing overweight and obesity.

Researchers say it may be time to rethink guidelines that focus on cutting sweetness instead of reducing sugar and calories

"It's not about eating less sweet food to reduce obesity levels," Professor Appleton said. "The health concerns relate to sugar consumption.”

Some fast-food items may not taste sweet but can contain high levels of sugar. Similarly, many naturally sweet products such as fresh fruit and dairy products can have health benefits.

“Public advice therefore needs to concentrate on how people can reduce the amount of sugar and energy-dense foods they consume," she concluded.

Additionally, the research findings were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.