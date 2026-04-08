Blue light impact on sleep smaller than believed

For years, blue light from phones and laptops has been blamed for poor sleep. But emerging research suggests the real issue may be far broader than screen exposure alone.

According to a report by the BBC, a study examined the effects of blue light elimination during bedtime on the human eye. The research used blackout curtains and special goggles to test screen impact but found screens had less effect than researchers had expected.

Blue light fears may be overstated

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People started to worry about blue light after researchers published a 2014 study which showed that people who used screens before sleep experienced later sleep times and lower melatonin production. Blue light impacts how our bodies maintain their internal clock system, which controls our sleeping and waking cycles.

Researchers today believe that actual environments show different results when compared to scientific laboratory experiments. According to Stanford University expert Jamie Zeitzer, screen light has low power, which makes it unable to disrupt sleep when used during nighttime hours.

Studies demonstrate that human light exposure during daytime hours has a stronger impact. People who live indoors in modern times face restrictions which stop them from seeing bright natural sunlight so they lose their ability to tell when it is daytime or nighttime. Outdoor light levels during cloudy weather reach about 10000 lux, which exceeds the brightness found indoors and on phone screens.

The experts recommend people should spend time outdoors during morning hours, while they should limit their light exposure after sunset to achieve better sleep results.

The researchers study how people use their devices because they think device usage has more harmful effects than light exposure. The brain stays active during late-night scrolling, which includes engaging content and social media activities, which results in delayed sleep.

Zeitzer explains that people remain awake because they experience more content than actual light exposure. The combination of essential bedtime practices and nightly blue light elimination provides better sleep benefits than blue light elimination itself. The effective methods include dimming lights for evening time and increasing daytime light and maintaining consistent sleep patterns.