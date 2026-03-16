Smartphone use on toilet linked to increased health risk

A new US study finds that using a smartphone while sitting on the toilet can increase the risk of haemorrhoids, a painful condition affecting millions worldwide.

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, led by Chethan Ramprasad, found that modern bathroom habits may worsen vein problems in the anal region.

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The study published in PLOS One highlights how everyday tech habits can have unexpected health consequences and provides guidance for healthcare professionals to advise patients on safer bathroom routines.

Study examines bathroom smartphone habit

The research involved 125 adults undergoing routine colonoscopy checks. The participants answered surveys which requested information about their daily activities and their bathroom habits, while the doctors performed examinations to check for haemorrhoids.

The study found that 66% of participants used their phones while they were in the bathroom because younger people had a higher tendency to do so. The users of smartphones had a 46% higher risk of developing haemorrhoids when compared to people who did not use smartphones.

The study's senior author Trisha Pasricha discovered that people spend more time in the bathroom because they stay connected to their smartphones. Approximately 37% of smartphone users needed more than five minutes to complete their restroom trips, while only 7% of non-users exhibited this behaviour.

Many people used their phones to access social media platforms and to browse news content. The body experiences increased anal vein pressure during extended toilet use, which results in anal vein swelling and discomfort and rectal bleeding.

Pasricha recommended that people should keep their phones away from bathroom areas while they should restrict their time spent using toilets because these practices can help them avoid developing haemorrhoids.