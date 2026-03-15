UK government weighs action to protect Strait of Hormuz as global energy crisis escalates

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and oil reserves have forced the British government to look at all options to secure energy crises.

The UK is looking at "any options," including working with the US and allies, to secure key oil shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The energy secretary, Ed Miliband, confirmed on Sunday, March 14, 2026, that ministers were talking to their allies about how the UK could help secure the vital waterway after the US president, Donald Trump, urged Britain and other countries to deploy ships to the region.

"Britain is considering sending ships and mine-hunting drones to the Middle East in an attempt to reopen the strait of Hormuz," Ed Miliband has said.

About 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait, and its effective closure earlier in the war has sent oil prices rocketing from approximately $65 a barrel to about $100 (£75).

The shift has prompted alarm among Western countries, with governments facing the prospect of another rise in energy prices and inflation more broadly.

Miliband told the BBC that ministers were looking at all options for helping to reopen the strait.

“It is very important that we get the Strait of Hormuz reopened. And we have already been talking with our allies, including the US, about this."

It comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to open the channel "one way or another" and urged countries, including the UK, China, and France, to send warships to the waterway.

The energy secretary told the BBC it was "very important" that the strait be made safe for shipping but refused to give details of options being considered by the government.

The effective blockage of the strait, one of the world's most important shipping channels, has had a catastrophic impact on global supply chains and energy prices.

Ministers are also considering the domestic fallout of higher energy prices, which threaten to derail the UK’s nascent economic recovery.

Asked on Sunday whether the government would cancel a rise in fuel duty planned for September, Miliband said ministers would “stand by” the British people. “We will stand by the British people in this, in this crisis, and we’ll do what it takes to do that,” he said.

As reported, the UK government officials said no decision has been taken on the fuel duty rise.