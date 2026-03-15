Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Victor Alli shares views about John Stirling's blindspot about Francesca, Michaela

Bridgerton star Victor Alli has shared his two cents on the seething bond between his character’s wife Francesca Stirling and his cousin Michaela.

As fans will be aware, Francesca Stirling has been played by Hannah Dodd, John Stirling has been played by Victor Alli, and Michaela Stirling has been played by Masali Baduza in the hit regency era series.

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In his latest confessional with Shondaland, the actor was asked if his character knew there was something stirring between his wife and his cousing.

When he was asked, “Do you think John knows there’s something there?”

“No idea. I don’t know. I mean, should I have? [Everyone laughs.] John’s a bit slow? No, I didn’t. I had no idea.”

“ I’ve spoken to my cousin about situations in her love life, and there are certain things she’s mentioned, but I would never have thought it’d be in this inner circle.”

He further noted that the connection between Francesca and Michaela is not something sort of an over-the-top-attraction, which makes John's oblivion even more grounded in reality.

“Also, it’s not as if it’s obvious enough to actually see it either. It’s not like a glaring ‘Oh, gosh, are you guys, like, flirting?!’ It’s not that,” he concluded.