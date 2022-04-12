MQMP hits out at PM Shehbaz for not mentioning agreement in speech

KARACHI: MQMP's senior leader Wasim Akhtar Monday lashed out at newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning the agreement made with his party. To get the MQMP's support — a former ally of the PTI government — the joint opposition had struck an agreement with the party and assured it of following up.

Following MQMP's decision to switch sides and support the Opposition, the latter had enough votes to oust then-prime minister Imran Khan. "The stage was set today due to MQMP's agreement [...] Shehbaz Sharif should have mentioned the agreement made with MQMP in his speech," Akhtar told journalists in Islamabad.

The announcement of the reintroduction of the Benazir Income Support Programme was a welcome move, but the agreement MQMP signed with JUIF, PPP, and PMLN should also have been mentioned, Akhtar said. "I am recording my protest [...] as Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister due to MQMP's support," Akhtar added.