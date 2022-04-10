Imran sought NRO from opposition, say sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking for an NRO from the opposition and has sought guarantees that the new government will not file cases against him and the cabinet members, Geo News reported citing sources.

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir shared that the ministers have been given instructions to approach the opposition's leadership during the ‘Iftar’ break and hold discussions with them.

"They have been asked to take assurances from the opposition that the new government will not register NAB cases and arrest them,"

Mir said.

In other words, the senior anchorperson said, PM Imran Khan, is asking for an NRO from the opposition.

However, an opposition leader told on condition of anonymity that they are not ready for any compromise and insisted that the Supreme Court’s April 7 order should be implemented. Mir further said that the government in a previous meeting had said that if the opposition nominates another person other than Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister then Imran Khan would have no objection.

The senior journalist added that the prime minister is in constant touch with his cabinet members.

"The government had earlier agreed to hold voting on the no-trust motion, however, the PTI ministers are pressurising the NA speaker to delay the matter."