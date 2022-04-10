MQMP asks Shehbaz to form commission to probe Lettergate

Faisal Sabzwari addressing a press conference. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) senior leader Syed Faisal Subzwari early on Sunday said in a tweet that Shehbaz Sharif should form a commission to probe the alleged threat letter.

He said in a tweet, “Shehbaz Sharif must form an Independent & Highest Possible Commission to inquire #LetterGate. Commission must investigate, ascertain Conspiracy (IF ANY) & recommend strongest Punishments for culprits of Conspiracy/ Defrauding the Nation. Let’s all work for a better Pakistan.”