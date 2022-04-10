Attorney General Khalid Javed resigns

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan resigns from his office. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Khalid Javed has resigned after the departure of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying he had tried to serve the country to the best of his ability and conscience.

Serving for two years as Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Javed resigned from his portfolio late Saturday night after Imran Khan remained no more as prime minister of Pakistan when he lost the majority in the Upper House of the Parliament (National Assembly)

"I have served as Attorney General for Pakistan since February, 2020. For this honor and privilege, I remain profoundly grateful to prime Minister Imran Khan”, Khalid Javed said. "I have tried to serve the country to the best of my ability and conscience and I now deem it appropriate to tender my resignation," Khalid Javed said in a letter sent to the President, available with The News.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial rushed to the Supreme Court late Saturday night after the tense situation arose in the wake of delayed process of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Azam Nazar Tarar, PML-N Senator, had moved to the Supreme Court for filing an application for the implementation of Supreme Court order of April 7. Similarly, four other judges including Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, also rushed to the Supreme Court.

The judges were the members of the bench announcing the verdict on April 7, declaring the ruling of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly as contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect

The Additional Registrar of the Supreme Court did not entertain the application of Azam Nazir Tarar, seeking implementation of the court’s order of April 7, when the National Assembly conducted the process of vote of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and other judges later on, left the Supreme Court.