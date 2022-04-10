Private jirgas to settle cases banned

MANSEHRA: The police have banned private jirgas for the out-of-the-court settlements of all sorts of cases, including honour-related killings.

“Almost all jirgas being held in the private capacity by locals are biased and influential and criminal mafia escape justice and only marginalised segments of the society are facing the so-called decrees,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that he had issued directives to the deputy superintendents of police and SHOs across the district to intercept jirgas anywhere in their jurisdictions and those involved in such so-called public sessions might be taken to justice under the strict relevant laws.

He said that the jirgas were mostly being held in honour-related killings, theft, land grabbing, car snatching and such other crimes and innocent people were forced to accept decrees issued by elders.

“I want to make it clear that no such jirgas in any part of the district would be tolerated and those found involved in such illegal activities might be taken to justice under relevant laws,” Khan added.

He said that the police department had constituted the dispute resolution councils across the district and if anybody wants the out-of-the-court settlements should approach them.

“One can move to these councils through a sample application without counsels for the justice as these councils have the status of the statutory bodies and constituted under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Act,” he added.