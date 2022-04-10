Economic woes

Pakistan’s economic situation is getting worse day by day. Our imports are increasing, and with them, the prices of essential commodities are now at high levels. For a salaried individual, it is getting increasingly difficult to make both ends meet. The rise of the middle class that we witnessed some years ago has met its unfortunate end. Whatever life people had imagined for themselves now remains a dream. We can only hope that Pakistan will one day get a strong leader who will pay serious attention to its economic mess.
Sardar Ali
Turbat
