SCB, TPL Insurance sign pact

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited has partnered with TPL Insurance Limited (TPLI), allowing the bank’s customers to purchase TPLI’s insurance solutions, including health and travel products, The News learnt on Saturday.

The collaboration aims to create a one window solution to cater to the bank’s customers’ insurance needs, through TPLI’s mobile app.

The signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held at Standard Chartered head office in Karachi. The event was chaired by the bank’s CEO Rehan M. Shaikh and CEO of TPL insurance, Muhammad Aminuddin.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan M. Shaikh termed the alliance a milestone towards digitalisation and customer care, offering an eco-system of products and solutions to their clients.

Muhammad Aminuddin said they were focusing on digitizing process of buying and servicing of insurance. “We have a vision to exceed expectations of the customers of Standard Chartered and other banks, who can access our services through multiple platforms.”

TPLI offers all lines of general insurance, including health and travel, while providing both conventional and takaful (Islamic insurance) solutions.