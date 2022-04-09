The constitution wins

The SC’s decision reflects that arbitrary and unconstitutional actions have no value and relevance in the constitution. It was clear that the deputy speaker of the NA gave the ruling to sabotage the voting process on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The then newly appointed law minister Fawad Chaudhry misguided the government and advised the speaker to invoke Article 5 of the constitution, declaring all opposition lawmakers traitors for their alleged involvement in a foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan and pushing the country towards a constitutional crisis.

The SC’s judgment has brought the democratic process back on track. The country will soon have a new democratic setup that will replace the incompetent PTI-led government, which has lost the support of its allies and a majority of Pakistanis.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat