 
close
Saturday April 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

ANP hails IHC decision on Peca

By Bureau report
April 09, 2022

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Aimal Wali Khan on Friday welcomed the decision of the Islamabad High Court for striking down the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance (Peca). In a statement, he said that Peca was an unconstitutional law aimed at stifling press freedom and voices of dissent.

Comments