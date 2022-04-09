CIA apprehends 243 accused

Islamabad: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police had arrested 243 outlaws and recovered looted items worth Rs14.97 million including gold ornaments, laptops, phones, vehicles, motorcycles, weapons and drugs.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned task to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous as well as street crimes and recover the looted items, said SSP investigation, while sharing the performance of CIA police of the last three months.