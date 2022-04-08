Official visits Sasta Bazaars

PESHAWAR: Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established in Bannu and Domail tehsils in Bannu district on Thursday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Tayyab Hayat, District Food Controller Dawood Salimi, TMO Bannu Almar Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Muhammad Ayaz checked the pricelists, availability of food items and prices in the Sasta bazaars.
