Friday April 08, 2022
Peshawar

Official visits Sasta Bazaars

By Bureau report
April 08, 2022

PESHAWAR: Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established in Bannu and Domail tehsils in Bannu district on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Tayyab Hayat, District Food Controller Dawood Salimi, TMO Bannu Almar Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ayaz checked the pricelists, availability of food items and prices in the Sasta bazaars.

