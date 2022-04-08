MQM says vindicated over its stance against PTI

Faisal Subzwari addressing a press conference. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) stands in the right direction during the defining moments of Pakistan, when the country’s constitutional and political history are being written, said Senator Faisal Subzwari addressing a press conference at the party's central office, in the wee hours of Friday.

Subzwari announced that the MQM-P will celebrate the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision restoring the National Assembly by taking out a rally on Friday (today). He said they made a decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the majority in the National Assembly. "We took very difficult but correct decisions," he said.

The MQM-P senator said the PTI tried to stir chaos throughout the country, especially in Karachi, in the past few days, and the MQM-P could have responded to that "but we refrained."

Referring to the PTI, he said, the MQM-P and PTI are two different political parties, which contested against each other in the past and will do it in future as well. "People will vote whom they support," he said.

Due to the bad policies of the PTI government, he said, a wave of inflation struck the country. The MQM-P, he said, in the past few months had been warning the PTI about inflation. “We told them how difficult it was becoming for us to continue with them,” he said.

He asked all the political parties of the country to sit together and work for improving the economy. Sabzwari said they inked an agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the interests of the development of urban Sindh.