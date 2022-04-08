Double standard

The PTI has disappointed many people with its latest tactics. On one hand, it claims that the decision of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly to reject the no-confidence motion is valid. On the other, it says that the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly cannot call a session for electing a new chief minister.

According to the party, all PTI dissidents are interested in material gains. But it doesn’t have anything to say when it offers some perks to convince its allies to support it. Could the party explain to us why it asked its members to vote for Pervez Elahi as the next CM of Punjab? In the eyes of the PTI, sealing the Punjab Assembly building for elected MPAs is legal. The PTI is being a hypocrite. Whatever it does is legal and in public interest and whatever the opposition does is somehow illegal.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi