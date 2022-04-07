No incident relating to misuse of blasphemy law in Pakistan reported: Ashrafi

Islamabad : Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council and Muttahida Ulema Board Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi vowed that Muttahida Ulema Board will continue to play its respective role for interfaith and inter-religious harmony, says a press release.

Muttahida Ulema Board has been playing very effective and responsible role in containing cases of Toheen-e-Mazhab and Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat (S.A.W).

While addressing a special introductory meeting of Muttahida Ulema Board here on Wednesday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi reiterated that we will continue our efforts for improvement of educational curriculum adding that Paigham-e-Pakistan is an unified code of conduct and efforts would be made to complete the process to constitute Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Committees as soon as possible.

In the next three years, efforts will be made to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony at the grassroots level, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.An Iftar dinner was also organized on this occasion in honor of new members of Muttahida Ulema Board, meanwhile Allama Afzal Haideri, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Dr. Maulana Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Zubair Fazlur Rahim, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Prof. Abubakar Siddique, Maulana Muhammad Yaseen Zafar, Allama Qazi Nadir. Dr. Shahida Parveen, Ms. Nabeera Andalib, Dr. Saima Farooq and Saira Jafari also presented their recommendations in the Wednesday’s meeting.

Talking to media persons later, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the Constitution of Pakistan has defined the rights of all citizens; therefore no party, group or individual has been allowed to usurp the rights of anyone beyond the Constitution and law.

“During the last one and a half years, not a single incident has been reported in Pakistan relating to misuse of blasphemy law in Pakistan,” said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.