PTI moves resolution in Sindh PA against ‘foreign interference’

The PTI members of the Sindh Assembly protesting against foreign intervention in Pakistani politics. - Screengrab of a Twitter video.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Parliamentarians on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, condemning alleged foreign interference in the internal issues of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI parliamentary leader, Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, President PTI Karachi Bilal Abdul Ghaffar and others were present on the occasion and later they staged a protest and hanged the symbolic effigies of the so-called ‘friends’ of the USA at the main entrance of the assembly building.

The PTI MPAs also chanted slogans, “Friends of the USA are traitors of Pakistan.” The PTI’s resolution termed the efforts of the opposition parties to overthrow the PTI-led federal government with foreign support as a serious violation of democratic norms and a highly sensitive issue against the integrity of the country.

While talking to media persons outside the assembly building, the PTI Sindh lawmakers demanded that the National Assembly should take action against the members, who are allegedly part of the foreign conspiracy against Imran Khan’s government. They said the nation would not forgive the enemies of Pakistan, who had been exposed before the nation during the course of no-trust motion. Haleem Adil Sheikh said, “We are not against the USA or any other country but any conspiracy, by foreign powers against the country, is absolutely unacceptable to us and the nation could not keep silent against such conspiracies.”



Haleem Sheikh accused the leaderships of three major opposition parties of gathering under the ambit of the USA and accepting guidance from the White House. “Today, we have symbolically hanged the effigies of the traitors, involved in a conspiracy against the country,” he added. Haleem said the nation had got such a brave leader Imran Khan, who believed only in Almighty Allah, adding that on the other side Shehbaz Sharif called the Pakistanis ‘beggars’. He wanted to correct PML-N leader Shehbaz that Pakistanis are not beggars but a proud nation.

The PTI’s war against traitors is in its final stages and the truth would prevail, adding that the ugly faces of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leaders were also exposed and they would not get a single seat from Karachi or Hyderabad in the next general elections.

On the occasion, Khurram Sher Zaman said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed all the traitors and the nation stood united against them, who acted on the foreign directives and bargained their conscience and national interests of Pakistan. He added that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo moto notice of this alleged treason, saying the people have been waiting for the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Later, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the people, who have been defying the speaker’s ruling with reference to Article-5 of the Constitution, deserved action under Article 6 against them, saying to register treason cases against them. Naqvi said the Urdu speaking community is now well aware of MQM-P that was working for its self-interest and did not care for the nation. The PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan has been striving for dignity, honour and progress of Pakistan, and masses in upcoming elections would reject all those political parties who betrayed Pakistan and the nation, he maintained.