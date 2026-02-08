Prince Harry seen as crucial to monarchy’s future amid Andrew, Fergie scandal

Prince Harry seen as crucial to monarchy’s future

Royal family has been told that Prince Harry could be important to the monarchy’s long-term survival especially as they face heightened scrutiny due to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing scandal.

The Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan Markle, however, his absence has been felt when it comes to connecting with younger and more modern audiences, claimed a royal source.

According to OK! Magazine, while Prince William and Kate Middleton remain more popular in the UK, some experts believe the issue is bigger than approval ratings.

They noted that Harry’s natural way of speaking and connecting with people once helped make the monarchy feel more relatable.

"What the monarchy is lacking at the moment is the lightness Harry once brought with him,” the source said.

They added, “He had a natural humor and ease that cut through formality, and without that presence the institution feels unusually somber."

"It has created an atmosphere that many see as its most joyless period in years, making it harder for the public to feel engaged.”

Another palace insider said, "This is precisely why Harry still matters to the monarchy's public image.

“He understands how to reach audiences who are unmoved by ceremony and scripted addresses, and he communicates in a way that feels natural to people who would otherwise switch off."

"Like any institution that wants to survive long term, the monarchy cannot rely on a single audience.

“It has to speak across age groups and social divides if it hopes to remain relevant, and Harry's skills make him vital to the royal's brand."

One source noted how the Duke of Sussex “had an ability to connect with people who felt alienated by the formality of royal communications.

“His natural warmth and humor softened the institution and helped it feel relatable rather than remote."