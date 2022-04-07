LDA auctions 19 plots for Rs719.324m

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 19 residential and commercial plots in different LDA housing schemes for Rs719.324 million.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority auctioned a plot number 288-31/A Khyber Block for Rs7.515 million at Allama Iqbal Town. The Authority auctioned plot number 806/5, Block B for Rs3.882 million, auctioned plot number 806/6, Block B for Rs3.882 million, plot number 762/2, Block C for Rs4.492 million, plot number 762/3, Block C for Rs4.492 million, plot number 59 Civic Centre for Rs59.5 million, auctioned plot number 63 corner Civic Centre for Rs62.5 million.

The Authority auctioned plot number 55, Block C for Rs4.620 million, auctioned plot number 695 Block C for Rs4.470 million, plot number 724 Block C for Rs4.680 million, plot number 70 Block D for Rs15.1 million, plot number 91, Block D for Rs9.867 million and auctioned plot number 404, Block F for Rs6.8 million at Jubilee Town.

The LDA auctioned plot number 63-B for Rs45 million at Johar town, auctioned plot number 96 corner Civic Centre for Rs43.328 million and auctioned plot number 98 Civic Centre for Rs15.2 million at Sabzazar.

The authority auctioned plot number 1 corner sector C-II for Rs7.425 million, auctioned plot number 2, sector D-II for Rs7.132 million and auctioned plot number 7, sector D-II for Rs9.024 at Quaid-e-Azam town.

During the auction process, the auction committee members including Additional Director General Housing, Director Finance, Director Estate Management, Director Land Development and other concerned officer were also present.