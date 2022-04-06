‘Farah Khan’s bags values Rs16.5mn’

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged on Tuesday that the handbag carried by First Lady Bushra Bibi’s close aide Farah Khan costs $90,000 (Rs16.5 million).

The former minister's comment came after a picture of Farah went viral on social media. Ismail, while addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said that PMLN has been saying the same things that the estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan had previously said about Farah.

The PMLN leader alleged that the first lady’s close aide “took the money” for the transfer of civil servants in Punjab. “Who did that money go to?” asked Ismail, adding that the PTI was claiming that Farah Khan cannot be a corrupt person as she was a “private person”.

“She can engage in corrupt activities because she is friends with the wives of public officeholders. She was someone’s frontwoman,” alleged Ismail. Including Usman Buzdar into his broadside, Ismail said the former Punjab chief minister was “also someone’s frontman”.

“When Aleem Khan claimed to inform Imran Khan about Usman Buzdar's corruption but Imran Khan kept him, who was Buzdar paying?” wondered Ismail. He also asked who Farah Khan was paying the bribes.

The former finance minister said that a picture was circulating since Monday showing her with an allegedly high-value bag. “Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government's plane, had a bag that was worth $90,000,” claimed Ismail.

The PMLN leader shared that the masses were told to have “one roti” instead of two, adding that people bought a single roti due to the rising wheat and sugar prices but Farah Khan’s bag was worth Rs16.5 million.