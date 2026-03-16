Buckingham palace reveals photo from King Charles' latest private meeting

King Charles had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace.

The official Instagram handle of the British royal family posted a photo of what appeared to be a private meeting between both leaders on Monday.

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The photo showed King Charles and Mark Carney sharing a handshake inside palace. The caption also revealed, "This afternoon, The King held an Audience with the Prime Minister of Canada, @MarkJCarney."

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit and meeting with King Charles was unannounced a few days ago. This meeting marked almost a year after the monarch visited Canada to deliver the speech from the throne to open the first session of the 45th Parliament.

On the other hand, the meeting came more than a week after Mark Carney publicly backed removing disgraced brother of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession.